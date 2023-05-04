Tashkent hosts international conference dedicated to 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tashkent State Pedagogical University named after great Azerbaijani poet Nizami hosted the "Heydar Aliyev - the founder of friendly and strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan" international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the Uzbekistan-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center told News.Az.

The conference was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, the Tashkent State Pedagogical University and the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society.

Prior to the conference, the participants laid flowers at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev outside the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

The conference participants first viewed the photo and publication exhibition about the national leader organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center at the Tashkent State Pedagogical University.

Delivering a keynote speech at the event, Abdugaffor Kirgizboyev, Rector of the Tashkent State Pedagogical University, spoke about the greatness of Heydar Aliyev's personality and said that he was a great and valuable personality not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Uzbekistan.

Samir Abbasov, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, hailed the great efforts made by National Leader Heydar Aliyev to ensure the interests of the Azerbaijani and Uzbek peoples, as well as his efforts to establish interstate relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Later on, the event featured a musical program.

