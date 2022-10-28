Tashkent hosts “Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan: Fraternal and allied countries” cultural event

+ ↺ − 16 px

A school under the Department of Public Education in Tashkent hosted a cultural event on “Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan: Fraternal and allied countries”, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan told News.Az.

A book exhibition, titled “Azerbaijan, Land of Fires”, was organized in the school lobby. The exhibition showcased the publications in Uzbek and Azerbaijani languages, which were published within the framework of the project implemented by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

National souvenirs of Azerbaijan, art objects made by the students of the handicraft association at the Cultural Center, national costumes of Azerbaijan, as well as national symbols of the two countries were displayed at the stand installed.

Speaking at the event, the school principal, Patakhova Shaira, shared her views on the historical relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan – the two fraternal and allied countries, as well as the common values of the Uzbek and Azerbaijani peoples.

During the event, students staged scenes from popular Azerbaijani movies, performed Azerbaijani and Uzbek national dances, and recited poems and wise words from the works by great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi and prominent Uzbek poet Alisher Navoi.

News.Az