Tashkent to host Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan intergovernmental commission meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 13th meeting of the joint Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission will be held in Tashkent on July 10, News.Az reports citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov.The 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission was held in Shusha in 2023. During that meeting, the sides discussed the development of industrial cooperation, expansion of cooperation in energy and transport sectors, and development of interregional and cultural-humanitarian relations.

News.Az