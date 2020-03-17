Task Force: 4 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people more have tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, the task force established by the Cabinet of Ministers in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus into the country told APA.

At present, patients who are placed in special regime hospitals and under control feel normal and their health - stable.

At present, 27 active coronavirus patients are under the supervision of physicians in special-purpose hospitals, and appropriate measures are being continued for their treatment.

News.Az

News.Az