Tasks fulfilled on maps during Azerbaijani army’s exercises (VIDEO)

In accordance with the plan, the tasks on troop actions are being worked out on the maps during the Operational-Tactical Exercises of the Azerbaijani Army in the field control points, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Reports prepared according to the current situation are brought to the attention of command staff as orders by means of an automated control system.

Field command points of reserve formations and centrally subordinated formations are moving forward to the areas of responsibility.

