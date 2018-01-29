Tax inspections of business suspended Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan has completely suspended inspections of the business sector.

Suspension of inspections is related to structural and personnel changes in the ministry, which were initiated after the change of ministry leadership. Recall that in December 2017 Mikail Jabbarov was appointed the Ministry of Taxes

It should be noted that until January 2021, a moratorium on business checks is in effect in Azerbaijan, but they do not apply to tax audits of companies with an annual turnover of more than 120,000 manat. At the same time, the moratorium does not refer to timing checks and a number of other types of tax audits that are conducted in companies with an annual turnover of less than 120,000 manat.

"Personnel changes were applied to employees carrying out tax inspections," the source said.

Currently, supervision over the field of inspections was transferred to one of the Deputy Ministers Ilkin Veliyev. However, even though the curator is present, checks are not yet being carried out.

The source explains this not only by personnel reshuffles, but also by the fact that the new minister can make certain changes in the very process of conducting tax audits.

