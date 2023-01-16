Yandex metrika counter

Tax revenues to Azerbaijan’s state budget grew by 82.2%: Minister

In 2022, the tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan grew by 82.2%, compared to 2021, and amounted to 15.541.5 billion AZN, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

During this period, the tax revenues in the non-oil-gas sector increased by 27.9% and reached 8.134.9 billion AZN, the minister added.


