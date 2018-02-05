Taxes Ministry to unveil new principles of work

+ ↺ − 16 px

Next week, the Ministry of Taxes is planning to hold a conference on changes to be made in the new tax policy and tax administration.

Representatives of government agencies, large and medium-sized businesses, public associations of entrepreneurs, MPs, experts and representatives of public organizations will be invited to the event, the Ministry's Media and Communication Center told APA-Economics.

The conference will discuss future trends in tax policy, changes in tax administration, working principles of tax authorities with entrepreneurs and other issues. Proposals of MPs and expert community to improve the efficiency of the tax system will also be heard during the event.

News.Az

