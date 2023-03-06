Tbilisi hosts meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish MPs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 8th meeting of the heads of the international relations committees of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye has been held in Tbilisi, News.Az reports.

Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee for International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties Samad Seyidov, Chairman of Committee on Foreign Affairs Committee of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Akif Çağatay Kılıç and Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee of the Parliament of Georgia Nikoloz Samkharadze participated in the meeting.

The meeting focused on the prospects for relations among the three countries` parliaments, regional cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az