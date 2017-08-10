Tbilisi International airport paralyzed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tbilisi international airport was almost paralyzed during the whole night.

The reason was computer programs flaw, according to rustavi2.ge. The passengers could not be electronically registered, and their registration was handled by the airport staff manually .

As a result, flights to be were carried out in the direction of Istanbul, Munich, Warsaw, Kiev and Dubai were 3-4 hours late.

Among the passengers who had to wait in Tbilisi International Airport was the leader of "New Georgia". The airport states that the problem has already been solved.

