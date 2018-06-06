Tbilisi metro workers plan to end strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Train drivers demanding a 45% salary raise have ended their two-day strike in Tbilisi as talks with the city mayor’s office have come to fruition.

Their salaries are expected to be increased from January 2019, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said. However, it is not clear how much the raise will be.

The metro will restart functioning at 2:00PM today, APA reported.

The city’s public buses ran free of charge due to the strike by train drivers.

Tbilisi City Hall and the Transport Company face a 45,000 GEL loss due to the strike.

