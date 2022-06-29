Yandex metrika counter

Tbilisi to host Azerbaijani-Georgian intergovernmental commission meeting

Tbilisi to host Azerbaijani-Georgian intergovernmental commission meeting

A meeting of the Azerbaijani-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission will be held in Tbilisi this year, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Patarazde said on Wednesday.

The diplomat made the remarks while speaking at an Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Patarazde said that a business forum with the participation of Azerbaijani and Georgian businessmen will be organized in Tbilisi as well.

Praising the high-level of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, the ambassador noted that the two countries are strategic partners.


