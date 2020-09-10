Tbilisoba events canceled in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Events related to Tbilisoba Festival 2020 will not be held due to the epidemiological situation," Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze announced, Georgia Today reports.

He explained that this time only concerts will be scheduled for the Tbilisoba celebration, which will be broadcast live.

"The health and safety of our citizens are of the utmost importance for us. Therefore, Tbilisoba City Fest events will be canceled. We will work with the Culture Service to plan only live-streaming concerts,” noted Kaladze.

44 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Georgia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 1773.

Tbilisoba is an annual October festival that celebrates the diversity and history of Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.

News.Az

