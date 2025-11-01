Tchéky Karyo, star of Nikita and The Missing, dies aged 72

French actor Tchéky Karyo, who had a starring role in the film Nikita and the TV series The Missing, has died aged 72,News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Karyo, who was born in Türkiye but grew up in Paris, died of a cancer on Friday.

Known largely for supporting roles, Karyo acted in films for nearly four decades, finding a second career in TV series in his final years.

Karyo's wife, actress Valérie Keruzoré, and their children announced his death in a statement to the news agency.