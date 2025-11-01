Tchéky Karyo, star of Nikita and The Missing, dies aged 72
French actor Tchéky Karyo, who had a starring role in the film Nikita and the TV series The Missing, has died aged 72,News.Az reports, citing BBC.
French actor Tchéky Karyo, who had a starring role in the film Nikita and the TV series The Missing, has died aged 72,News.Az reports, citing BBC.
Karyo, who was born in Türkiye but grew up in Paris, died of a cancer on Friday.
Known largely for supporting roles, Karyo acted in films for nearly four decades, finding a second career in TV series in his final years.
Karyo's wife, actress Valérie Keruzoré, and their children announced his death in a statement to the news agency.
Karyo first made his mark in crime thriller La Balance (1982) and he played the handler Bob in Luc Besson's assassin film Nikita (1990).
BBC audiences might best remember him for his role in The Missing (2014).
The first eight-part series, about the search for a missing boy in France, starred Karyo as French detective Julien Baptiste. James Nesbitt and Frances O'Connor played the boy's parents.
The second eight-part series, about a missing girl in Germany, was brodcast in 2016. Karyo returned as Baptiste, with David Morrissey and Keeley Hawes as the girl's parents.
Both series received positive reviews, with critics praising the cast, especially Karyo's performance.
In February 2019, a spin-off series titled Baptiste was broadcast on BBC One.
Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: "We are so sad to learn of the passing of Tchéky Karyo. He was a truly brilliant and much loved actor and he will be fondly remembered by BBC viewers for his roles in The Missing, Baptiste and most recently Boat Story. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time."
Karyo was born on 4 October 1953 in Istanbul, the son of a Turkish lorry driver of Spanish-Jewish origin and a Greek mother, Le Monde newspaper writes.
After several years as a theatrical actor, he saw his role in La Balance earn him a nomination for the César Award for Best Male Revelation.
With his strong jaw and penetrating stare, he went on to star in dozens of films of all kinds.
Other French films included Besson's Joan of Arc (1993) and the anti-war epic A Very Long Engagement (2004). He was also cast in Ridley Scott's 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992) and in the James Bond film GoldenEye (1995).
One of his starring roles was as the medieval prophet Nostradamus in the 1994 film of the same name, while his tiniest role was undoubtedly in Amélie (2001) where he only appeared as a face on an ID photograph in an album.