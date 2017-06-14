TCITR International Association agrees on co-op with China

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Association of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TCITR) signed a memorandum of cooperation with the China Communications and Transportation Association, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC said in a message June 14.

The memorandum was signed at a meeting of the TCITR participants in Astana, Kazakhstan, according to the message.

A round table discussion was organized as part of the meeting, Trend reports.

“The forum participants were provided with information on TCITR and its advantages, as well as current state and prospects of its development,” the message said.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route runs through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and then through Turkey and Ukraine to Europe.

News.Az

