Team update: Gabriel is fit to play against Newcastle

Mikel Arteta received a boost with Gabriel cleared to start in today's Premier League match against Newcastle United, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The boss has made a single change to the side that faced Liverpool last Sunday in our last league encounter, with William Saliba returning to the heart of defence alongside Big Gabi after missing the game against the Reds through suspension.That sees Ben White drop to the bench, with the defender also deemed able to play after picking up a joint issue in midweek that forced him to miss Wednesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Preston North End.From that side, only Saliba, Jurrien Timber, Mikel Merino and Gabriel Martinelli are in once again from the start.Eddie Howe meanwhile has opted to include Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock in his team after impressing in the midweek cup win against Chelsea.The duo didn’t start the Magpies’ previous league match, which was a 2-0 defeat against the Blues six days ago, but are given the opportunity to shine today, while Alexander Isak and Antony Gordon are fine to feature despite dealing with knocks.

News.Az