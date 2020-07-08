Teams participating in EuroCups allowed to train in Azerbaijani districts upon certain rules

After passing COVID-19 test, members of the football teams participating in UEFA's EuroCups will be allowed to train in those Azerbaijani districts in which the toughened quarantine regime has not been introduced, Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Karabakh football club Nurlan Ibrahimov told Trend.

“The proposal on the training of the teams preparing for the EuroCups was submitted by AFFA to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and a corresponding verbal agreement has been reached,” Ibrahimov added.

“These teams may train in the districts of the country in which quarantine regime has not been introduced, but the team members must pass the COVID-19 test,” the spokesman said.

He added that after the test results are available and negative, the teams will be allowed to go for training.

Ibrahimov noted that the Karabakh football club plans to prepare for the European Cups in Azerbaijan’s Gabala city according to the same rules.

This year, Azerbaijan will be represented in EuroCups by Karabakh, Neftchi, Keshla and Sumgayit teams.

