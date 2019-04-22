“TechCentrum” starts 3-month course on “Data Science” with the support of Azercell’s Barama Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supported by “Azercell Telecom” LLC and PASHA Bank, Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center pays special attention to the development of the IT sector in

Taking into account the interest in IT and the lack of specialists in this field, the center offers "Data Science" training for the selected students with low income and insufficient budget for education, with the organizational support of “TechCentrum”. The training sessionas are held twice a week with a duration of 90 minutes per class in Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. The sessions conducted by the trainer Kamil Alasgarov will last up to 3 months. The syllabus of course includes general revision of descriptive and inferential statistics, mathematical analysis and linear algebra, fundamentals of cmd commands, database, introduction to SQL DML, Python, R and OOP, data structures, data input, clearance, adjusting format, dealing with missing information and other important topics.

Instructor Kamil Alasgarov has a 10-year experience in banking with the focus on data analysis and risk management. He teaches “Statistics, Econometrics and Operations Research” at ASEU, Khazar and ADA University. Mr. Alasgarov is also a project manager at “Baker Tilly Azerbaijan” and engaged in the application of Data Science in financial sector in Azerbaijan.

Notably, “TechCentrum” is a platform for the exchange of educational, career and development opportunities in technology. During the three-month operation period, “TechCentrum” has managed to organize courses and webinars on “Data Science” and “Data Engineering”, “Cpython” and “Data Products Management” for over 700 participants. It also facilitated the exchange of information about job opportunities, education, internship and summer schools in IT field in giant Tech companies such as Facebook.

For more information about the courses, please send an email to techcentrum.az@gmail.com.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

