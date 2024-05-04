Tehran, Baku stress expansion of military and defense cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces yesterday, Thursday, in a meeting with Karam Mustafa Yev, Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Nakhchivan Army in Tehran, while stressing the importance of improving the level of relations between the two countries in various sectors, including the military, said: "Cultural, historical, religious and political commonalities create a suitable platform for the interaction between the two countries' armed forces." In this meeting, the Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Nakhchivan Army, referring to the significance of bilateral relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, said: "The cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries is being developed and promoted within the framework of the agreements of the third joint commission on military and defense cooperation." In this meeting, the process of bilateral military relations and cooperation was also discussed and opinions were exchanged, and the necessity of continuous consultations between the authorities of the two countries at different levels was emphasized.

News.Az