Tehran, Baku to boost ties in defense industry, says Iran official

Tehran, Baku to boost ties in defense industry, says Iran official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, Iran signed an agreement on establishment of a joint commission

During a recent visit of the Iranian defense minister to Azerbaijan, the two sides signed an agreement on establishment of a joint commission, Reza Mozafarnia told Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on the sidelines of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX) underway in the capital city of Baku.

Mozafarnia, who is in Baku at the head of an Iranian delegation to attend ADEX, said that his visit to the Azerbaijani capital is an opportunity for holding talks with defense and industrial officials of the host country.

At Baku exhibition, Iran has put on display its defense equipment and capabilities in different fields, the official said.

Referring to various grounds for cooperation, Mozafarnia hoped Iran will attend other exhibitions to be held in Azerbaijan and across the region.

The 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition started work in Baku on September 25 with participation of 200 companies from 28 countries including Iran.

News.Az

News.Az