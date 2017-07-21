Tehran dismisses reports on Zarif-Tillerson meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran has denied any scheduled meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his American counterpart, Rex Tillerson.

The spokesman of Foreign Ministry of Iran, Bahram Qasemi, has said that Zarif had no plans for meeting with the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during his recent visit to New York, IRNA news agency reported.

Zarif who has visited New York to attend the United Nations' High-Level Political Forum 2017 had earlier denied having any intentions to meet with the US officials.

Unconfirmed social media reports have suggested that the top Iranian diplomat was given the task of meeting Rex Tillerson.

Back in 2013, Zarif met former Secretary of State John Kerry during Iran’s nuclear talks with the world powers, marking the highest-level discussion in three decades between the two nations.

