Tehran dismisses Washington’s allegations of influencing US election

Tehran has denied any intention to influence the upcoming US presidential election.

"Iran has no goal or activity to influence the American elections. A major part of these accusations are psychological operations to give false momentum to election campaigns,” Iran’s UN mission said in response to Washington’s allegations, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.Earlier, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence claimed that Russia is posing the predominant threat to US elections so far, but Iran is also attempting to influence the election by creating online personas and propaganda mills that spread disinformation.The release claimed that the foreign adversaries are not just trying to influence the presidential election but are also trying to sway congressional and other down-ballot elections that could negatively impact their country.That comes after Iran was accused of plotting to assassinate Trump earlier this month, but Iranian officials had rejected the allegations as “baseless and biased”.

News.Az