Tehran favors development of regional cooperation in South Caucasus

Tehran favors the development of regional cooperation in the region, especially in the South Caucasus, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said at a press conference on Monday, News.Az reports.

Kanaani noted that Iran has a clear and precise position on peace and stability, corridors and transit routes in the South Caucasus.

The spokesman added that Iran supports the establishment of peace and stability, economic, trade, transport and transit cooperation.

On October 23, 2023, a meeting was held at the level of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Türkiye, Russia and Iran within the ‘3+3’ format (Russia, Iran, Türkiye and 3 South Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia) in Tehran.

At the meeting, some discussions were held within the framework of regional cooperation. Georgia did not participate in the meeting.

The first meeting in the ‘3+3’ format was held last year in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers without the participation of Georgia.

News.Az