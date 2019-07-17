Tehran hosts high-rank quadrilateral meeting between Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Quadrilateral meeting of communications technology authorities from Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey is held at the Ministry of Communications in Iran capital Tehran on July 17, Trend reports.

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation Konstantin Noskov, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade and Chairman of Information and Communication Technologies Authority of Turkey Omer Abdullah Karagozoğlu have attended the summit.

“The heads of the governmental bodies of communications technology of the four countries have met in Tehran to create a common IT area and plan joint activities that aim to support co-operation of the startups in these countries,” Head of the Information Technology Organization (ICT) Amir Nazemi said.

“This cooperation will be both regional and international, and it can enhance the competitive conditions of Iranian startups in foreign markets,” he added.

Iran's Deputy Minister of ICT Hamid Fattahi wrote on his Twitter page that the meeting is to expand economic cooperation in the field of communications and information technology, create more powerful region and confront unilateralism.

