Tehran: Iran to begin uranium enrichment if nuclear deal unravels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will begin uranium enrichment at its Fordow plant and will install new nuclear equipment at its Natanz facility if it withdraws from a nuclear deal with major powers, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

The spokesman said that new work would begin on the nuclear programme on the orders of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Kamalvandi did not specify what kind of new equipment might be installed at Natanz.

"Currently the Supreme Leader has ordered that the programmes be carried out within the parameters of the nuclear deal,” Kamalvandi told the Young Journalists’ Club (YJC) in an interview.

"And when he gives the order we will announce the programmes for operating outside of the nuclear deal for reviving Fordow," Reuters cited him as saying.

News.Az

News.Az