Tehran ready for security cooperation with Riyadh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran is hoping to work together with Saudi Arabia to bolster security in the Middle East, Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zari said.

“We do not have the illusion that we can exclude Saudi Arabia from this region. We believe that Saudi Arabia is an extremely important player in the region whose role needs to be respected,” Zarif said in an interview with the Asia Society.

“But we expect Saudi Arabia to also recognize that we are an important part of this region and they can never exclude Iran. As we will never try to exclude Saudi Arabia so Saudi Arabia has to abandon this illusion,” he explained.

News.Az

News.Az