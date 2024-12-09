Tehran says continuation of Astana process on Syria depends on Iran, Russia, Türkiye

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad on October 13, 2024. Photo: Murtaja Lateef, AFP

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the future of the Astana peace process in Syria hinges on developments within the country and the decisions made by Iran, Russia, and Türkiye.

In remarks after a closed session of the Iranian Parliament on the developments in Syria on Monday, Araghchi said he presented a report to the lawmakers on the diplomatic activities carried out over the past few days, especially the Saturday meeting in Doha, News.az reports, citing Iranian media. He explained that the Astana peace process has never included the Syrian government and only gathered Iran, Türkiye, and Russia.“Whether this process will continue in the future or not depends on the developments and decisions of the three countries,” he said.Araghchi added that other Arab countries have never been part of the Astana process either.Early on Sunday, the government of Bashar al-Assad fell after armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control of the capital Damascus, the seat of Assad's government.It came less than two weeks after the groups began their attacks across Syria and soon advanced toward Damascus.

