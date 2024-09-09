Tehran says peace in Caucasus ‘beneficial’ for all regional countries

Tehran says peace in Caucasus ‘beneficial’ for all regional countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peace in the Caucasus is beneficial for all countries of the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani said on Monday.

The senior Iranian diplomat made the remarks while answering the questions raised by the journalists in his weekly press conference on Monday, News.Az reports citing Iranian media. He stressed that Iran will continue to support the opening of communications and transportation routes in the region and the advance of the peace agenda between Baku and Yerevan."Peace in the Caucasus is for the benefit of all countries in the region," Kanani emphasized."Iran supports peace and stability in the South Caucasus, and we welcome the unblocking of transportation routes within the framework of the sovereignty of the countries of the region. This framework can help strengthen peace in the region," he added.

News.Az