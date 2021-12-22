Tehran says various ideas exist to develop cooperation with Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are various ideas for developing cooperation between Tehran-Baku, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told journalists in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

The Iranian minister said he will hold meetings with high-ranking Azerbaijani offcials during the visit.

"I am rejoicing that relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are developing on an upward trend. I have had many meetings with my Azerbaijani counterpart over the past three months. We have reached a positive agreement on the development of cooperation. Within the visit, the mentioned issues will be finalized,” he added.

