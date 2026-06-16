Tehran stock exchange hits new all-time high

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The Tehran Stock Exchange’s main benchmark index rose by 116,000 points to reach 5.097 million points, marking nearly a 2.3 percent increase in a single trading session, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The figure represents a new historical record for the TEDPIX.

Tehran’s equal-weighted index, which tracks the performance of mid-cap and smaller companies, also posted strong gains, rising by 31,000 points to reach 1.368 million points, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Iran had reopened its stock market last month after an 80-day closure due to the war. While the exchange is not the primary engine of economic financing in sanctions-hit Iran, it has provided insights into the broader state of the economy and has been used by authorities to assess investor confidence and market liquidity.

News.Az