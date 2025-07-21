Tehran to shut for a day due to heat wave

Tehran to shut for a day due to heat wave

Iranian government offices, banks, and businesses in the capital province of Tehran will be closed on Wednesday due to an intense heat wave and the need to conserve energy, according to state-run media.

With temperatures in the capital exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), the government has advised citizens to stay indoors during peak heat hours, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

IRAN daily on Monday quoted government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani urging residents to take measures to reduce electricity and water consumption. The report said that all governmental offices, banks and businesses in Tehran province will be closed on Wednesday.

In July 2024, Iran ordered a one-day national holiday due to high temperatures, following a two-day holiday in 2023.

Borazjan in southern Bushehr province was the hottest city in the last 24 hours with a maximum temperature of 50° C (122 F).

News.Az