Tehran welcomes agreement on liberation of occupied Azerbaijani lands

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement welcoming the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which reflects the territorial integrity, inviolability of international borders, the liberation of the occupied territories and the return of refugees to their native lands.

According to the statement, Iran hopes that the principles of the agreement on the solving of the conflict will result in the restoration of durable peace in the Caucasus.

Tehran also reiterated its readiness to help to the peace and security in the region and to participate in regional initiatives.

