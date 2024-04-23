Tehran welcomes border delimitation agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran welcomes the agreement reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia on border delimitation, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“Continuation of the efforts of the two countries to resolve border issues by peaceful methods within the framework of mutual respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity is necessary for the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus,” Kanani noted.

On April 19, 2024, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the sides previously agreed on individual sections of the border line stretching directly between the settlements of Baghanis (Armenia) - Baghanis Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagi Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) - Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan) and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gizilhajili (Azerbaijan) to bring them into line with the legally valid inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the moment of its collapse.

