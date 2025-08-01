Tejano music icon Flaco Jimenez dies at 86

+ ↺ − 16 px

Flaco Jimenez, the Grammy-winning San Antonio-born accordionist and Tejano legend, has died at the age of 86, his family confirmed late Thursday night.

“It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father, Flaco Jimenez,” the post read. “He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be missed immensely.”

In a Facebook post, the family also thanked Jimenez’s fans and friends for cherishing his music and the memories, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On Jan. 12, Jimenez was taken to the hospital after “facing a medical hurdle.”

The 86-year-old was known for his many achievements in Tejano music. One of his albums, “Partners,” was selected for the U.S. Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry in 2021.

The Library of Congress called Jimenez “a champion of traditional conjunto music and Tex-Mex culture who also is known for innovation and collaboration with a variety of artists.”

According to the Grammy Awards website, he had won six Grammys, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

News.Az