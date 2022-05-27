Yandex metrika counter

TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival continues in Baku

  • Economics
  • Share
TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival continues in Baku

The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival is going on in the capital Baku.

Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicles flew over Baku on the second day of the festival, a correspondent of News.Az reports from the site.  

Officials of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (the T3 Foundation) and Turkiye’s Ministry of Industry and Technology made speeches at the event.

Later on, the air show of fighter jets started.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      