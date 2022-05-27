TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival continues in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival is going on in the capital Baku.

Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicles flew over Baku on the second day of the festival, a correspondent of News.Az reports from the site.

Officials of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (the T3 Foundation) and Turkiye’s Ministry of Industry and Technology made speeches at the event.

Later on, the air show of fighter jets started.

News.Az