TEKNOFEST ‘unique platform’ for revealing youth potential in technology – Azerbaijani minister

The TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival is a unique platform for revealing the young people’s potential in the field of technology and innovation, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev told journalists on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister noted that young people participating in TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan will gain great experience.

The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival kicked off in Baku on Thursday.

The event has been organized annually by the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkiye since 2018. Azerbaijan participated in the Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival for the first time in 2021.

The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival, which is jointly organized by Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkiye, will be held on May 26-29, 2022, at Baku Crystal Hall and at the seaside boulevard.

The event will feature Smart Karabakh hackathon, “Take Off Baku” Startup Summit and Rocket League stage of the European Cyber Sports Championship.

The entertainment program of the festival includes exemplary pilot flights of the Azerbaijani Air Force, as well as aerobatic demonstration teams of Turkish Air Force Turkish Stars and Solo Turk, performances of artists on the big stage, vertical wind tunnel, water attractions, flight simulators, robots, etc.

