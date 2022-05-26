TEKNOFEST will open up new opportunities for technological development in Azerbaijan – Turkish minister

Holding the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival in Azerbaijan will open up new opportunities for the development of technologies in the country, said Mustafa Varank, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology.

The minister delivered remarks at the official opening ceremony of TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in Baku on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that holding such a festival in Azerbaijan is of special importance.

“TEKNOFEST is not only a festival but also an indicator of the brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkiye,” Minister Varank added.

The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival kicked off in Baku on Thursday.

The event has been organized annually by the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkiye since 2018. Azerbaijan participated in the Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival for the first time in 2021.

The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival, which is jointly organized by Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkiye, will be held on May 26-29, 2022, at Baku Crystal Hall and at the seaside boulevard.

The event will feature Smart Karabakh hackathon, “Take Off Baku” Startup Summit and Rocket League stage of the European Cyber Sports Championship.

The entertainment program of the festival includes exemplary pilot flights of the Azerbaijani Air Force, as well as aerobatic demonstration teams of Turkish Air Force Turkish Stars and Solo Turk, performances of artists on the big stage, vertical wind tunnel, water attractions, flight simulators, robots, etc.

News.Az