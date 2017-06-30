Temperature in Iran hits hottest in country's history

+ ↺ − 16 px

Temperature hit 53.7 C in city of Ahvaz in south-west Iran.

On June 29, temperatures in Iran reached 53.7C making it the hottest day in the country's history and one of the highest ever in the world, Report informs citing Daily Mail.

The scorching conditions were recorded in the city of Ahvaz in Iran's south west on Thursday.

It was a June record for Asia and came close to the world record 134F (56.6C) measured in Death Valley, California, on July 10, 1913.

The extreme high temperatures were highlighted by Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist with the French national weather service Meteo France.

According to USA Today, the heat index, which takes humidity into account, was even higher reaching 61.1C.

Kapikian said the mercury climbed to 53.7C - eclipsing Iran's previous high of 53C.

News.Az

News.Az