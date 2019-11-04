Ten parties apply for participation in municipal elections in Azerbaijan

Ten parties apply for participation in municipal elections in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ten political parties have applied for participation in municipal elections in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Ro

Gasimov said that 15,226 Azerbaijani citizens with passive suffrage have already applied to participate in the elections to the district election commissions.

The deputy chairman noted that the candidates, having taken their documents back, are collecting signatures.

Gasimov added that the process of giving the documents back to candidates to the district election commissions has already begun.

The deputy chairman said that representatives of independent parties are also actively participating in municipal elections.

“According to the latest information, citizens with passive suffrage, who have indicated their belonging to 33 political parties, intend to participate in the elections,” Gasimov noted.

The municipal elections in Azerbaijan will be held Dec. 23, 2019.

News.Az

News.Az