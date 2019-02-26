Tens of thousands of people visit Mother’s Cry Memorial to commemorate Khojaly Genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tens of thousands of people visit Mother’s Cry Memorial in Khatai District of Baku to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly massacre, one of the grave

In their interviews to AZERTAC, the rally participants condemn the massacre culprits, expressing confidence that sooner or later the organizers of this tragedy would be brought to responsibility.

Aiming to bring this brutal genocide act committed by the Armenian fascists to the international community, the crowded rally participants once again commemorate the victims of the tragedy that was assessed as a crime against humanity. This once again demonstrates that the people of Azerbaijan would never forget the tragedy victims.

27 years ago, on February 26, 1992, the Armenian military units carried out an act of genocide against the 7,000 population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town.

During the Khojaly genocide, 613 people were killed, 1,000 civilians of various ages became disabled as a result of the bullet wounds received. As many as 106 women, 63 young children, 70 elderly were killed, eight families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents, 130 - one of the parents. On the night of the tragedy, 1,275 civilians were captured, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.

The people of Azerbaijan believes that this crime should not go unpunished. The military-political aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan must be condemned by the world community.

