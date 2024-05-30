Tense situation in Yerevan: Clashes erupt between police and protesters - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The situation remains tense in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Periodic clashes erupted between the revanchists and law enforcement, with police striving to contain the situation within the square's mosaic-carpeted area, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.Revanchist Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan called for supporters to converge on the government building, coinciding with a cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.Galstanyan previously announced plans for opposition members to block traffic by driving cars to the square during the ongoing government session, prompting a heightened police presence in the area.

