Tension on frontline grows

Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 8 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and in Chinari village of Berd region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region and in Aghbulag, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Jabrayil region.

