Tension remains in direction of Kalbajar – Azerbaijani MoD

The situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains tense in the direction of Kalbajar district, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

The Azerbaijani army continues to take retaliatory measures in order to suppress the provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan, launched on July 28.

Azerbaijani units took the necessary steps to neutralize the firing points of the Armenian Armed Forces.

“Allegations that civilian objects on the territory of Armenia being damaged are lies. Armenia continues to spreads false information in order to mislead the public and the world community,” the ministry said.

