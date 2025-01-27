Tensions escalate in Israel’s conflicts with Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran over the past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past week, from January 20 to 26, 2025, the situation in the Middle East has remained volatile, with significant developments in Israel’s conflicts with Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, News.az reports citing foreign media.

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, brokered by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt on January 19, remains on shaky ground. Tensions flared as Israel accused Hamas of violating the agreement by failing to release Israeli civilian hostage Arbel Yehud, delaying troop withdrawals and the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.On January 25, Hamas released four Israeli female soldiers, while Israel freed approximately 200 Palestinian detainees. However, Arbel Yehud’s exclusion from the exchange led Israel to block the return of Palestinians to their homes in northern Gaza until her release is secured.Qatar announced a new deal to release Yehud and enable displaced Palestinians to return. Yehud’s release is expected to precede the next phase of prisoner exchanges.A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, mediated by France and the U.S., is also under strain as its terms face implementation challenges.The agreement required Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 26. However, delays in the Lebanese army replacing Hezbollah forces have sparked calls from Hezbollah for a complete Israeli withdrawal by the deadline.On January 26, clashes erupted as Lebanese protesters attempted to breach Israeli roadblocks in southern Lebanon. Israeli forces opened fire, resulting in 22 fatalities, further escalating tensions.Israeli officials expressed concerns over the slow implementation of the ceasefire terms, with ongoing talks exploring the possibility of extending the withdrawal deadline.While no direct developments between Israel and Iran were reported during this period, Iran’s regional influence, particularly its backing of Hezbollah, remains a pivotal factor in the broader geopolitical landscape.The fragile ceasefire agreements in both conflicts face significant challenges, with diplomatic efforts continuing to prevent further escalation. Qatar and other mediators play a critical role in addressing unresolved issues, but the risk of renewed violence looms large.

News.Az