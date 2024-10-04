Tensions in the Middle East: Key events from September 27 – October 3, 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

This past week was one of the most intense in recent months for the Middle East. A wave of rocket strikes, drone attacks, and assaults on civilian infrastructure hit the region, drawing Iran, Israel, and pro-Iranian groups into the fray. Here’s a breakdown of how the events unfolded.

The defining moment of September 27, 2024, was a massive missile barrage —around 200 rockets—launched from Iran towards Israel. Israel’s air defense system managed to intercept most of the missiles, but some hit their targets. One of the key sites affected was Tel Nof Airbase. Videos circulating online show multiple rockets striking the base, though the full extent of the damage remains undisclosed.The West Bank wasn’t spared either. In Jericho, a missile strike killed one Palestinian and injured seven others. While Israel's defense systems limited the damage, the attacks added fuel to an already explosive situation.Iran wasn’t acting alone. Pro-Iranian militias also launched coordinated drone and missile strikes on Israel. Most of these attacks were intercepted before reaching Israeli territory, but they showcased a concerted effort by Iranian forces and their allies.The Houthis, particularly active during this period, targeted areas near Eilat and the outskirts of Tel Aviv. Thanks to Israel’s strong air defenses, all the missiles were intercepted, but the growing tension was undeniable.The Houthis didn’t just focus on land targets; they also attempted to disrupt international shipping . On September 29, they launched attacks on the tanker CORDELIA MOON in the Red Sea and the container ship MARATHOPOLIS in the Indian Ocean. These incidents show the Houthis’ intent to disrupt both military and economic interests in the region.Israel’s retaliation and drone downingOn October 1, the Houthis claimed they had shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone over Saada province. This was the 11th drone of its kind taken down by the Houthis since the conflict intensified. Despite the loss of this American drone, Israel pressed on with counterstrikes.In response to attacks from Yemen, Israel launched airstrikes on the port cities of Al Hudaydah and Ras Issa. The bombings caused significant fires and civilian casualties, further worsening the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.By October 3, Israel continued to successfully intercept rockets and drones launched by pro-Iranian forces. Though much of the damage was prevented, the attacks did not stop, and tensions continued to rise. With both sides exchanging blows and no effective international mediation in sight, the situation in the Middle East remains on edge.Massive missile strikes, the downing of American drones, assaults on shipping, and retaliatory strikes all underscore just how fragile the region is right now. What the coming weeks hold for the Middle East is uncertain, but it’s clear the situation is far from stabilizing, leaving the international community deeply concerned.

News.Az