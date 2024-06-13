Tensions mount in Yerevan: Armenia tightens security measures premier Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian authorities continue to bolster security measures for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan amid the ongoing tensions that erupted due to opposition’s protests, News.Az reports citing Hraparak.

The Prime Minister's office has recently acquired a new video recording system, which is set to be installed inside the building. The state budget allocated 6,366,000 drams (approximately $15,500) for this advanced surveillance equipment, which is capable of recording both video and audio.The newspaper suggests that the primary purpose of this device may be to monitor government employees rather than prevent unauthorized access, given its intended use within the building. This move comes amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Armenia, which has seen widespread protests against Pashinyan's government.

