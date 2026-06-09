Tensions rise as China reacts to Japan-Philippines maritime talks

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A Chinese defense spokesperson on Tuesday pledged “resolute and forceful actions” to safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty as well as its maritime rights and interests, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media question regarding Japan and the Philippines’ announcement of maritime delimitation talks concerning waters east of China’s Taiwan Island, as well as subsequent Chinese law enforcement activities in the relevant waters.

Zhang said the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has “repeatedly made clear China’s firm opposition” to the move by Japan and the Philippines.

He urged both countries to immediately stop what he described as illegal infringement and provocative actions.

“If Japan and the Philippines insist on going their own way, they will only get what they deserve,” Zhang warned.

News.Az