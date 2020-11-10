Yandex metrika counter

Tenth plane with Russian peacekeepers leaves for Nagorno-Karabakh

The tenth Il-76 aircraft carrying Russian peacekeepers is on its way to Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"The tenth Il-76 military transport aircraft with Russian peacekeepers has taken off from the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield," the ministry said. "The plane is carrying the personnel of the peacekeeping unit, materiel and armored personnel carriers."

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier announced that a total of 1,960 peacekeepers, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 vehicles and pieces of special equipment would be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh.


