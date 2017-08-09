Terrible fire breaks out in central Tbilisi
- 09 Aug 2017 06:36
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124288
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/terrible-fire-breaks-out-in-central-tbilisi Copied
A fire broke out in Tbilisi Mtatsminda park.
Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs that forest burned in the park. People have been evacuated from the area.
Emergency services are on hand.
The fire still continues.
Despite the fire was not extinguished completely, it was prevented from taking place in residential area.
News.Az