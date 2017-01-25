Territory of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park to be enlarged

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order to enlarge the territory of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, APA reports.

Jointly with the Ministry of Economy, State Committee for Property Issues, SOCAR, Azerenergy and Sumgayit Executive Power, the Cabinet of Ministers is to take measures within three months on providing allocation of 170.75 hectares territory in 35th km of Baku-Guba highway for utilization of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park and inform the president about it.

The Ministry of Economy is to solve the issues arisen from the order.

News.Az

